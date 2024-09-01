Top 10 Agriculture Institutes In India Based On Latest Rankings

Agriculture and allied institutions play a vital role in shaping students by providing essential guidance and equipping them with the skills needed to manage research and education in fields such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal sciences across the country. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) assesses these institutions and awards rankings based on their overall performance, highlighting their excellence and contributing to students' development in their chosen fields.

Here are the top-ranked institutes and their scores:

1. Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Delhi - Rank 1, Score: 87.98

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is India's premier institute for agricultural research, higher education, and training. Established by the Government of India in 1905 in Pusa, Bihar, and relocated to New Delhi in 1936 after a devastating earthquake, IARI, also known as the Pusa Institute, has been instrumental in advancing agricultural science and technology. The institute's research focuses on utilising global plant genetic resources, developing efficient crop genotypes, and applying advanced methodologies like crop modelling and remote sensing to enhance agricultural productivity. IARI also emphasises post-harvest technology and the integration of modern science with traditional knowledge.

2. ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute, Haryana - Rank 2, Score: 71.18

The ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute aims to support research and development in dairy farming. The institute focuses on improving milk production and dairy industry productivity while contributing to socio-economic and environmental benefits. It plays a key role in training and developing manpower for the dairy profession.

3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana - Rank 3, Score: 69.63

Punjab Agricultural University operates with eight research stations across various locations, including Ballowal Saunkhri and Faridkot, and three fruit research stations. It also manages four seed farms and 18 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across Punjab, as well as 14 Farmers' Advisory Service Centres (FASCs) to support farmers with agricultural services and advice.

4. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 4, Score: 68.32

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is recognized for its significant contributions to agricultural education and research, maintaining a prominent position in the national rankings.

5. Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly - Rank 5, Score: 67.76

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly is a leading institution focused on veterinary research and education, contributing to advancements in animal health and veterinary sciences.

6. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore - Rank 6, Score: 64.92

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is renowned for its agricultural research and education, ranking sixth nationally for its comprehensive programs and research initiatives.

7. Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar - Rank 7, Score: 63.75

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University is noted for its contributions to agricultural research and education, ranking seventh in the country.

8. GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar - Rank 8, Score: 61.77

GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology is a key institution for agricultural education and research, holding the eighth spot in the national rankings.

9. Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai - Rank 9, Score: 61.37

The Central Institute of Fisheries Education in Mumbai specializes in fisheries research and education, ranking ninth among agricultural and allied institutions.

10. Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir - Rank 10, Score: 61.04

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Kashmir is recognised for its contributions to agricultural sciences, securing the 10th position in the rankings.