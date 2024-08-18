India Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges

The India Rankings 2024 has highlighted the leading institutions in the field of Pharmacy, showcasing the country's significant contributions to global research and publications. India's share of global publications in Pharmacy stands at 7.30%, which is 2.09% higher than the overall category, reflecting the robust presence of the pharmaceutical industry in research and publication activities.

Expansion Of Rankings

From 2022 onwards, the number of ranked institutions in Pharmacy has increased from 75 to 100. This expansion has allowed 25 additional institutions in each discipline to be ranked within bands of 25.

Top-Ranked Institutions

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi: Holding the top spot with a score of 84.01, Jamia Hamdard offers a wide range of programs in Pharmacy, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees. The institution is known for its unique PhD program in Pharmaceutical Medicine, run in collaboration with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. With over 1,000 students enrolled, the school maintains strong academic and research collaborations, executing industry-sponsored projects with notable companies like Sun Pharma and Dabur Research Foundation.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad: Ranked second with a score of 80.29, NIPER Hyderabad started with MS (Pharm) programs in 2007 and has since expanded to offer MTech, MBA (Pharm), and PhD programs across various disciplines. The institute is renowned for its comprehensive curriculum and research opportunities.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani: Securing the third position, BITS Pilani offers a diverse range of Pharmacy programs, including BPharm, ME, MPharm, and PhD in Pharmacy. The institution is recognized for its strong academic reputation and research output in the field.

JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty: Placed fourth with a score of 77.13, JSS College of Pharmacy in Tamil Nadu offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs. The college is known for its diverse specializations in areas such as Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, and Pharmacy Practice.

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai: Ranked fifth with a score of 74.69, ICT Mumbai continues to be a leading institution in pharmaceutical education and research.

Other Top-Ranked Institutions

The list of top pharmacy colleges also includes JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore; Panjab University, Chandigarh; Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal; National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali; and SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.