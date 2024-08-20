These States Have No Representation In Top 100 Overall Category

The Ministry of Education has released the ninth edition of the India Rankings 2024, a comprehensive evaluation of the country's higher education institutions, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). In the NIRF 2024 'Overall' category, around 10 states did not have any institution ranking in the top 100. These states include Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.



The NIRF rankings 2024 continue to offer an 'Overall' rank for institutions while providing detailed rankings across various categories such as Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, and discipline-specific fields such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture & Planning, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors. New categories such as Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have been added to the 2024 rankings.

Meanwhile, ranking based on the 'Overall' category had maximum number of top colleges from Tamil Nadu. Of the top 100 colleges in this category, 18 are located in Tamil Nadu. The next state with the most number of top colleges in Overall 100 is Maharashtra. Following this, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka are next in the list with with nearly 6-8 colleges in the top 100 Overall category.

The NIRF rankings are determined based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (O&I), and Perception (PR). The rankings serve as an essential guide for students making crucial decisions about their higher education paths.

The top ranking institution in the Overall category is IIT Madras with a score of 86.42. IISc Bengaluru follows next with 83.28 and IIT Bombay ranks third with 81.37.