NIRF 2024: Check States With Maximum Top Colleges In The Overall Category

The Ministry of Education has released the ninth edition of the India Rankings 2024, a comprehensive evaluation of the country's higher education institutions, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The NIRF rankings 2024 continue to offer an 'Overall' rank for institutions while providing detailed rankings across various categories. These include Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, and discipline-specific fields such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture & Planning, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors. New categories such as Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have been added to the 2024 rankings.

In the ranking based on the 'Overall' category, maximum number of top colleges are from Tamil Nadu. Of the top 50 colleges in this category, 10 are located in Tamil Nadu. The next states/UT with the most number of top colleges are Uttar Pradesh and Delhi with around 5 colleges each.

Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab are next in the list with four colleges each. West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have two colleges each. Uttarakhand, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Pondicherry have one college each in the top 50 overall category.

Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir among others have no colleges in the top 50 overall category.

The NIRF rankings are determined based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (O&I), and Perception (PR). The rankings serve as an essential guide for students making crucial decisions about their higher education paths.