Top Medical Colleges To Study In Maharashtra As Per NIRF Ranking 2024

The Education Ministry recently unveiled the ninth edition of the India Rankings for 2024, based on the criteria outlined in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2024, the following are the top medical colleges for pursuing medicine in Maharashtra.

The state has three institutions that have been ranked in the top 50 medical colleges in the country.

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth with a score of 64.10 is the best medical college in Maharashtra. It ranks at the 11th place in the list of top medical colleges in the country.

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research with a score of 60.14 is the second best medical college in Maharashtra. It is ranked at the 23rd place in the NIRF 2024.

Armed Force Medical College is the third best medical institution in Maharashtra. With a score of 57.68, the institution is ranked at the 30th place in the NIRF 2024.

Participation in these rankings has surged from 3,565 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024, with the number of categories and subject domains increasing from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.

For 2024, the ranking process continues to offer a comprehensive "Overall" ranking, along with specific rankings in categories such as Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, Innovation, and discipline-specific areas including Engineering,



Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture & Planning, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors. This year, new categories for Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have also been added.



