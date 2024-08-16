Top Medical Colleges To Study In Delhi As Per NIRF Ranking 2024

The Education Ministry recently unveiled the ninth edition of the India Rankings for 2024, based on the criteria outlined in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

As per the rankings, the following are the top medical colleges for pursuing medicine in the national capital.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi is the top ranked medical institution in the country with a score of 94.46.

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital is the second best medical institution in Delhi. It ranks at the 17th position in the country and has a score of 62.36.

Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi has a score of 59.63 and ranks at the 24th place. It is the third best medical institution in the national capital.

With a score of 57.80, Lady Hardinge Medical College ranks at the 29th place in the country. It is the fourth best medical institution in Delhi.



University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi ranks at the 32nd position in the country and has a score of 57.65. It is the fifth best medical institution in the national capital.

The sixth best medical institution is the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences with a score of 56.89. It ranks at the 34th place.



Jamia Hamdard, Delhi is at the 37th place in the country and seventh best in Delhi. It has a score of 55.53.

Participation in these rankings has surged from 3,565 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024, with the number of categories and subject domains increasing from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.

For 2024, the ranking process continues to offer a comprehensive "Overall" ranking, along with specific rankings in categories such as Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, Innovation, and discipline-specific areas including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture & Planning, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors. This year, new categories for Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have also been added.