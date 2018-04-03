'Take Part In Ranking Process Or Else...': Minister's Warning To Colleges

Delhi's Miranda has been ranked the best college in the country this, the results of which were announced in the capital on Tuesday. St. Stephens College in Delhi, Bishop's Heber College, Tiruchirapalli, Hindu College, New Delhi, Presidency College, Chennai.
Participation in the ranking framework, introduced three years ago, was earlier optional. 4,500 institutes participated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year.
IIT-Madras was ranked the best engineering institute in the country. Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped the overall category this year. Last year, IISc had emerged as the top institute in the overall category.
IIM-Ahmedabad topped the category.
The other two institutes which have managed to make their way to the list of top ten engineering institutes are Anna University and Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. Jadavpur University, which had been placed at the ninth rank last year did not make it to the top ten ranks this year.
The institutes were assessed under nine categories - Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. The first such rankings were announced in 2016.