"Take Part In Ranking Process Or Else...": Minister's Warning To Colleges NIRF India Rankings 2018: 4,500 institutes participated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year.

Share EMAIL PRINT Prakash Javadekar's ministry is facing heat over the recent leaks of the CBSE board exam question papers. New Delhi: All public colleges and universities in the country must take part in the



Delhi's Miranda has been ranked the best college in the country this, the results of which were announced in the capital on Tuesday. St. Stephens College in Delhi, Bishop's Heber College, Tiruchirapalli, Hindu College, New Delhi, Presidency College, Chennai.



Participation in the ranking framework, introduced three years ago, was earlier optional. 4,500 institutes participated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year.

Miranda House has again been ranked the best college in the India Rankings 2018.



In the management ranking,the usual suspect,



The other two institutes which have managed to make their way to the list of top ten engineering institutes are Anna University and Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. Jadavpur University, which had been placed at the ninth rank last year did not make it to the top ten ranks this year.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has been ranked among the best universities in the country by NIRF.



All public colleges and universities in the country must take part in the government's annual ranking of educational institutes, Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar said today. "And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut," said Mr Javadekar, whose ministry is facing heat over the recent leaks of the CBSE board exam question papers.Delhi's Miranda has been ranked the best college in the country this, the results of which were announced in the capital on Tuesday. St. Stephens College in Delhi, Bishop's Heber College, Tiruchirapalli, Hindu College, New Delhi, Presidency College, Chennai.Participation in the ranking framework, introduced three years ago, was earlier optional. 4,500 institutes participated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year. IIT-Madras was ranked the best engineering institute in the country . Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped the overall category this year. Last year, IISc had emerged as the top institute in the overall category. In the management ranking,the usual suspect, IIM-Ahmedabad topped the category. The other two institutes which have managed to make their way to the list of top ten engineering institutes are Anna University and Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. Jadavpur University, which had been placed at the ninth rank last year did not make it to the top ten ranks this year.The institutes were assessed under nine categories - Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. The first such rankings were announced in 2016.