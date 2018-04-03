NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Management Educational Institutes

The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories including Engineering, Colleges, Management among others.

Education | | Updated: April 03, 2018 17:06 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Management Educational Institutes

NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released today

New Delhi:  HRD ministry released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2018 today. The rankings were released by the Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar. The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories including Engineering, Colleges, Management among others. In NIRF management ranking, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) topped the category. IIM Ahmedabad is ranked top in Management.

NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This is the third edition of NIRF rankings.

Comments
 

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Management Institutes


Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Management School
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

NIRF India RankingNIRF Management Ranking

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesCWG Medal TableIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleLive Cricket ScorePNR Status

................................ Advertisement ................................