NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Management Educational Institutes

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released today New Delhi: HRD ministry released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2018 today. The rankings were released by the Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar. The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories including Engineering, Colleges, Management among others. In NIRF management ranking, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) topped the category. IIM Ahmedabad is ranked top in Management.



NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This is the third edition of NIRF rankings.



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Management Institutes

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Management School

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)



