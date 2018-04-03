NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Management Educational Institutes

NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This is the third edition of NIRF rankings.
Comments
NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Management Institutes
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Management School
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Click here for more Education News