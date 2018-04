Prakash Javadekar To Release NIRF India Rankings 2018 Today

NIRF India Rankings 2018: Live Updates

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 'India Rankings', India's own top university rankings under 9 different categories will be released by Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar today. The NIRF Rankings 2018 will be released at 3.00 pm, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.NIRF India Rankings 2018 will be released in these categories: Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.This year, NIRF authorities have added three more categories than last year's; Medical, Architecture and Law.Medical, Law and Architecture institutes to be ranked for the first time.The institute registration for NIRF Ranking 2018 was began on the official website for NIRF in September 2017.The practice of ranking Indian institutes by MHRD was approved in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016 followed by the second time ranking in 2017.For institutions to be ranked, institutes including universities and colleges need to submit their details on the registration portal which has been activated on the official NIRF website.The last date to register was October 6, 2017. Click here for more Education News