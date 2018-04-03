NIRF India Rankings 2018: MHRD To Announce Ranks For Indian Institutes Today

The rankings will be announced in 9 categories - Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.
The Ministry of HRD had also tweeted yesterday about the announcement of 'Indian Rankings 2018'.
Comments
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 'INDIA RANKINGS-2018', India's own top university rankings under 9 different categories will be released by HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar on 3rd April at 3.00 pm, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.#NIRF2018#TransformingIndia#NewIndiapic.twitter.com/RY8Y3AX3T0— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 2, 2018
In 2017, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore had emerged as the top institute in the overall category. IIT Madras was the top institute among engineering institutes, IIM Ahmedabad was the top institute among management institutes, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore was also the top University in India. Among colleges, Miranda House was ranked as the top college in India, and Jamia Hamdard was ranked as the top institute for pharmacy.
