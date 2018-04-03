NIRF India Rankings 2018: MHRD To Announce Ranks For Indian Institutes Today

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 'INDIA RANKINGS-2018', India's own top university rankings under 9 different categories will be released by HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar on 3rd April at 3.00 pm, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.#NIRF2018#TransformingIndia#NewIndiapic.twitter.com/RY8Y3AX3T0