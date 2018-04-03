India Rankings 2018: Miranda House Judged Best College In The Country Again; Check Complete List

Congratulations! Miranda House, New Delhi topped in Colleges category in #IndiaRankings2018#NIRF2018#TransformingIndia— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 3, 2018
The top 10 colleges as per the India Rankings 2018 by NIRF are:
Miranda House, New Delhi
St. Stephens College, New Delhi
Bishop's Heber College, Tiruchirapalli
Hindu College, New Delhi
Presidency College, Chennai
Loyola College, Chennai
Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College
Ramakrishna Mission College Howrah
Madras Christian College, Chennai
Loyola College, Chennai has moved down to sixth rank from its second rank last year. St. Stephens which had not participated in the rankings last year, has clinched the second spot. Bishop's Heber college, Tiruchirapalli has moved up one rank to the third place. Hindu College is also a new entry to the list at fourth rank. Presidency College, Chennai at fifth rank is also a new entry to the list.
