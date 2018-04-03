India Rankings 2018: Miranda House Judged Best College In The Country Again; Check Complete List Miranda House, Delhi University has again been ranked the best college in the India Rankings 2018.

India Rankings 2018: Miranda House Judged Best College Again New Delhi: MHRD has announced the list of top colleges in the country. Miranda House, Delhi University has again been ranked the best college in the



Congratulations! Miranda House, New Delhi topped in Colleges category in #IndiaRankings2018#NIRF2018#TransformingIndia — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 3, 2018

The top 10 colleges as per the India Rankings 2018 by NIRF are:



Miranda House, New Delhi

St. Stephens College, New Delhi

Bishop's Heber College, Tiruchirapalli

Hindu College, New Delhi

Presidency College, Chennai

Loyola College, Chennai

Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College

Ramakrishna Mission College Howrah

Madras Christian College, Chennai



Loyola College, Chennai has moved down to sixth rank from its second rank last year. St. Stephens which had not participated in the rankings last year, has clinched the second spot. Bishop's Heber college, Tiruchirapalli has moved up one rank to the third place. Hindu College is also a new entry to the list at fourth rank. Presidency College, Chennai at fifth rank is also a new entry to the list.



Shri Ram College of Commerce has taken the seventh spot and Lady Shri Ram College which was at the seventh spot last year has moved down to eighth spot. The top ten list is rounded by two new entries, Ramakrishna Mission College Howrah at ninth and Madras Christian College Chennai at tenth spot.



