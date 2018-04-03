NIRF India Rankings 2018: IITs Dominate Top Engineering Institute List; IIT Madras Ranked No. 1

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is the best engineering institute in the country as per the latest India Rankings released by NIRF.

New Delhi:  Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is the best engineering institute in the country as per the latest India Rankings released by NIRF. The list is predominantly occupied by IITs with 8 IITs in the top 10 list. The other two institutes which have managed to make their way to the top ten engineering institute list are Anna University and Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. Jadavpur University which had been placed at the ninth rank last year did not make it to the top ten ranks this year.

The top 10 engineering institutes according to NIRF are:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Anna University, Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

There has been no major change in the rankings for engineering institute except for a few shuffles. IIT Kharagpur which was at the third rank last year moved down to fourth rank and IIT Delhi which was fourth last year moved up to round the top three places along with IIT madras which is first and IIT Bombay which is ranked second.

IIT Hyderabad also moved up form tenth rank to ninth this year. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai has made it to the top ten and rounds off the top ten engineering institute sin the country.

