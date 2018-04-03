NIRF India Rankings 2018: IITs Dominate Top Engineering Institute List; IIT Madras Ranked No. 1

The top 10 engineering institutes according to NIRF are:
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Anna University, Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
There has been no major change in the rankings for engineering institute except for a few shuffles. IIT Kharagpur which was at the third rank last year moved down to fourth rank and IIT Delhi which was fourth last year moved up to round the top three places along with IIT madras which is first and IIT Bombay which is ranked second.
