India Rankings 2018: Indian Institute Of Science Tops The Overall Category; Check Top 10 IISc Bangalore again tops in the overall category in India Rankings 2018 by NIRF.

The Overall category is dominated by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Six out of ten slots in the overall category have gone to IITs in the country. Other institutes which have made it to the top include JNU, Delhi, BHU, Varanasi and Anna University.



The top 10 institutes in the overall category according to NIRF are:



Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Anna University, Chennai



This year, IIT Delhi has moved one rank ahead to the fourth place while IIT Kharagour dropped down from its previous fourth rank to fifth. JNU has retained its position at sixth rank from last year. Anna University emerged as the new entrant in the Overall category.



