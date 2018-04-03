NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 3 Medical, Law, Architecture Institutes
Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 for Indian institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today.
Medical, Law and Architecture categories added this year in NIRF India Ranking
The first NIRF ranks were announced in 2016. This year would be the third edition of the NIRF rankings.
Top 3 Architecture
AIIMS, Delhi PGIMER Chandigarh CMC Velllore
Top 3 Law institutes
National Law School of India University, Bangalore National Law University, Delhi Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad