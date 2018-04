NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 3 Medical, Law, Architecture Institutes

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 for Indian institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. The ranking included separate categories for Medical, Law and Architecture institutes -- new additions this year -- and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur ranked first respectively in this years rankingThe first NIRF ranks were announced in 2016. This year would be the third edition of the NIRF rankings.AIIMS, DelhiPGIMER ChandigarhCMC VellloreNational Law School of India University, BangaloreNational Law University, DelhiNalsar University of Law, Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology, KharagpurIndian Institute of Technology, RoorkeeSchool of Planning and Architecture, New DelhiClick here for more Education News