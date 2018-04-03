NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 3 Medical, Law, Architecture Institutes

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 for Indian institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today.

Medical, Law and Architecture categories added this year in NIRF India Ranking

New Delhi:  Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 for Indian institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. The ranking included separate categories for Medical, Law and Architecture institutes -- new additions this year -- and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur ranked first respectively in this years ranking

The first NIRF ranks were announced in 2016. This year would be the third edition of the NIRF rankings.
 

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 3 Medical, Law, Architecture Institutes


Top 3 Architecture

AIIMS, Delhi
PGIMER Chandigarh 
CMC Velllore

Top 3 Law institutes

National Law School of India University, Bangalore
National Law University, Delhi
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Top 3 Architecture

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 
School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

