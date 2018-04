NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Institutes In All Categories

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Educational Institutes In All Categories

Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is released today by the minister Prakash Javadekar. The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories which included Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. In overall category IISc Bangalore ranked first while IITs made their presence in major categories like Overall, Universities and Engineering.In Law, Medical and Architecture, HRD released only three institutes this year.NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This is the third edition of NIRF rankings.The HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year, Mr Javadekar announced today."And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut," the minister said.He was addressing a function here to announce the names of best institutions under the NIRF.Participation in the ranking framework was earlier optional.Here is the top 10 educational institutes in all categories:Indian Institute of Science, BangaloreIndian Institute of Technology, MadrasIndian Institute of Technology, BombayIndian Institute of Technology, DelhiIndian Institute of Technology, KharagpurJawaharlal Nehru University, DelhiIndian Institute of Technology, KanpurIndian Institute of Technology, RoorkeeBanaras Hindu University (BHU)Anna UniversityIndian Institute of Science, BangaloreJawaharhal Nehru University, DelhiBanaras Hindu University, VaranasiAnna University, ChennaiUniversity of HyderabadJadavpur University, KolkataDelhi UniversityAmrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, CoimbatoreSavitribai Phule Pune UniversityAligarh Muslim UniversityIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), MadrasIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), BombayIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), DelhiIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), KharagpurIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), KanpurIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), RoorkeeIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), GuwahatiAnna University, ChennaiIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), HyderabadInstitute of Chemical Technology, MumbaiMiranda House, DelhiSt.Stephens, DelhiBishop Heber College, TiruchirapalliHindu College, DelhiPresidency College, KolkataLoyola College, ChennaiShri Ram College of Commerce, DelhiLady Shri Ram College for Women, DelhiRamakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, HowrahMadras Christian College, ChennaiIndian Institute of Management, AhmedabadIndian Institute of Management, BangaloreIndian Institute of Management, CalcuttaIndian Institute of Management, LucknowIIT BombayIndian Institute of Management, KozhikodeIndian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management SchoolIndian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management SchoolIndian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management SchoolXavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)AIIMS, DelhiPGIMER ChandigarhCMC VellloreIndian Institute of Technology, KharagpurIndian Institute of Technology, RoorkeeSchool of Planning and Architecture, New DelhiNational Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, MohaliJamia Hamdard, DelhiUniversity Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, ChandigarhInstitute of Chemical Technology, MumbaiBirla Institute of Technology & Science -PilaniNational Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, HyderabadManipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, ManipalBombay College of PharmacySVKM, MumbaiJSS College of Pharmacy, MysoreNational Law School of India University, BangaloreNational Law University, DelhiNalsar University of Law, Hyderabad This year, NIRF authorities have added three more categories than last year's; Medical, Architecture and Law.