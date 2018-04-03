NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Institutes In All Categories

The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories which included Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

New Delhi:  Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is released today by the minister Prakash Javadekar. The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories which included Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. In overall category IISc Bangalore ranked first while IITs made their presence in major categories like Overall, Universities and Engineering.

In Law, Medical and Architecture, HRD released only three institutes this year.
 
NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This is the third edition of NIRF rankings.

The HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year, Mr Javadekar announced today.

"And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut," the minister said.

He was addressing a function here to announce the names of best institutions under the NIRF. 

Participation in the ranking framework was earlier optional.
 

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Educational Institutes In All Categories


Here is the top 10 educational institutes in all categories:

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Overall

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
Anna University

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Anna University, Chennai
University of Hyderabad
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Delhi University
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Savitribai Phule Pune University
Aligarh Muslim University

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Anna University, Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi    
St.Stephens, Delhi
Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli
Hindu College, Delhi
Presidency College, Kolkata
Loyola College, Chennai    
Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi    
Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
Madras Christian College, Chennai

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Management

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
IIT Bombay
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Medical

AIIMS, Delhi
PGIMER Chandigarh 
CMC Velllore

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Architecture

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 
School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
Jamia Hamdard, Delhi
University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
Bombay College of Pharmacy
SVKM, Mumbai
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 3 Law institutes

National Law School of India University, Bangalore
National Law University, Delhi
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

This year, NIRF authorities have added three more categories than last year's; Medical, Architecture and Law.

