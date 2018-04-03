NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Institutes In All Categories The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories which included Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is released today by the minister Prakash Javadekar. The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories which included Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. In overall category IISc Bangalore ranked first while IITs made their presence in major categories like Overall, Universities and Engineering.



In Law, Medical and Architecture, HRD released only three institutes this year.

Union Minister of HRD @PrakashJavdekar along with MoS for @HRDMinistry@dr_satyapal released the Report of Higher Educational Institutions#IndiaRankings2018#NIRF2018#TransformingIndiapic.twitter.com/toopTFCMyP - Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 3, 2018

NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This is the third edition of NIRF rankings.



The HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year, Mr Javadekar announced today.



"And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut," the minister said.



He was addressing a function here to announce the names of best institutions under the NIRF.



Participation in the ranking framework was earlier optional.

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Educational Institutes In All Categories

Here is the top 10 educational institutes in all categories:



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Overall



Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Anna University



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Universities



Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Anna University, Chennai

University of Hyderabad

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Delhi University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Aligarh Muslim University



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Engineering



Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Anna University, Chennai

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Colleges



Miranda House, Delhi

St.Stephens, Delhi

Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli

Hindu College, Delhi

Presidency College, Kolkata

Loyola College, Chennai

Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Madras Christian College, Chennai



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Management



Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Medical



AIIMS, Delhi

PGIMER Chandigarh

CMC Velllore



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Architecture



Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes



National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

Bombay College of Pharmacy

SVKM, Mumbai

JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore



NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 3 Law institutes



National Law School of India University, Bangalore

National Law University, Delhi

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad



This year, NIRF authorities have added three more categories than last year's; Medical, Architecture and Law.



