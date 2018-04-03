NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes

New Delhi:  HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 for Indian institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. The ranking included a separate category for Pharmacy institutes and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali is leading the category in this year's NIRF ranking.

The first NIRF ranks were announced in 2016. This year would be the third edition of the NIRF rankings.
 

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes

 
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
Jamia Hamdard, Delhi
University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
Bombay College of Pharmacy
SVKM, Mumbai
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

