NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes The NIRF India Ranking 2018 was released in 9 categories including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy among others.

The first NIRF ranks were announced in 2016. This year would be the third edition of the NIRF rankings.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

Bombay College of Pharmacy

SVKM, Mumbai

JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore



