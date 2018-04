NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 for Indian institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. The ranking included a separate category for Pharmacy institutes and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali is leading the category in this year's NIRF ranking. The first NIRF ranks were announced in 2016. This year would be the third edition of the NIRF rankings.National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, MohaliJamia Hamdard, DelhiUniversity Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, ChandigarhInstitute of Chemical Technology, MumbaiBirla Institute of Technology & Science -PilaniNational Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, HyderabadManipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, ManipalBombay College of PharmacySVKM, MumbaiJSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore