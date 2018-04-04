Tamil Nadu Colleges Outperform All Other States In NIRF India Rankings 2018 MHRD releases top colleges list, 5 DU colleges in top ten.

New Delhi: MHRD released NIRF India Rankings 2018 for colleges and universities yesterday. The rankings, this time done in nine different categories, provide a peek into which educational institute is ahead in providing quality education to students. The category of colleges was added in the last year rankings which saw Miranda House, Delhi University, emerge to grab the top spot.



In 2017, the participation of institutions in the college category was limited and hence the rankings did not feature some of the commonly perceived top colleges of the country. For the 2018 rankings, 1087 colleges participated and hence a major shuffle in the top slots was witnessed.



Last year, there were six Delhi university colleges in the top 10. In 2018, the number was reduced to 5. The five Delhi University colleges which made way to the top 10 list are Miranda House at rank 1, St. Stephens at rank 2, Hindu college at fourth rank, SRCC at seventh and LSR at eighth rank.



Apart from the DU colleges, colleges from Tamil Nadu have also fared well in the rankings with four colleges form the state making way to the top 10. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli is ranked third, Presidency College, Chennai is ranked fifth followed by Loyola College at sixth rank. Madras Christian College completes the set at tenth rank. Bishop Heber College is an autonomous college, Loyola college is an autonomous college of the University of Madras and the rest two Madras Christian College and Presidency Colleges are both affiliated with the University of Madras.



Among the top 100 colleges, the highest entries are from Tamil Nadu with 38 colleges making it to top 100. Then the most number of colleges are from Delhi with 27 and the state with third most number of colleges is Kerala with 17 colleges in the list. There are 5 colleges from West Bengal, 4 from Maharashtra, 3 from Karnataka, and 2 each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat in the top 100.



