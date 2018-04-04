Tamil Nadu Colleges Outperform All Other States In NIRF India Rankings 2018

In 2017, the participation of institutions in the college category was limited and hence the rankings did not feature some of the commonly perceived top colleges of the country. For the 2018 rankings, 1087 colleges participated and hence a major shuffle in the top slots was witnessed.
Last year, there were six Delhi university colleges in the top 10. In 2018, the number was reduced to 5. The five Delhi University colleges which made way to the top 10 list are Miranda House at rank 1, St. Stephens at rank 2, Hindu college at fourth rank, SRCC at seventh and LSR at eighth rank.
Apart from the DU colleges, colleges from Tamil Nadu have also fared well in the rankings with four colleges form the state making way to the top 10. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli is ranked third, Presidency College, Chennai is ranked fifth followed by Loyola College at sixth rank. Madras Christian College completes the set at tenth rank. Bishop Heber College is an autonomous college, Loyola college is an autonomous college of the University of Madras and the rest two Madras Christian College and Presidency Colleges are both affiliated with the University of Madras.
