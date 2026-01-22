IIT Kharagpur Records Highest Offer Of Rs 2.44 Crore In 2025-26 Placements

IIT Kharagpur recorded the highest CTC offer of Rs 2.44 crore for 2025-26 placement session. The institute received a total of 1,501 job offers during the phase-I of the placement. Of these, 457 included pre-placement offers and 15 international offers.

The institute achieved a milestone when it crossed 1,000 offers for placement on a single day during the session.

The placement drive was conducted in sectors across technology, core engineering, finance, consulting, analytics and manufacturing. Notable recruiters included Apple, Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Airbus, Boeing, Mercedes, Qualcomm, Siemens, Amazon, Walmart, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Databricks, JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, American Express, Samsung Korea, Texas Instruments, ExxonMobil, Caterpillar, Schlumberger Limited, L&T Finance and Tata Group.

The phase 1 of placement was conducted between December 1, 2025 and January 3, 2026. While, the phase 2 of the placement session 2025-26 began on January 16.

Talking about the placements, chairperson, Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur, Prof Sanjay Gupta said, "The exceptional outcomes of the placement season underscore the strength of our collaborative model, despite the challenges in the job market."