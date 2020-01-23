IIT Kharagpur's Management School Completes Placements, Rs 29 Lakh Highest Package Offered

Companies like Accenture Digital, Amazon, Wipro, and Facebook are among the recruiters in IIT-KGP VGSoM.

With the onset of 2020, IIT Kharagpur's Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM) has set a new record with close to one-third of its placement offers being PPOs or Pre-Placement Offers. It has also become one of the first management schools to conclude its final placements for the 2019-2020 academic year, a statement from the Institute said. The highest package offered to a VGSoM student this placement season is Rs 29 lakh per year (LPA).

The MBA Class of 2020 have mostly opted for Consulting as their preferred domain with a dominant share of 26%.

Among the other key domains are Operations, Sales & Marketing, Analytics and Finance with 19%, 17%, 15% and 12% of the offers respectively.

Among the top recruiters were ITC, Accenture Digital, Amazon, PwC, Deloitte, Blackbuck, ZS Associates, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oxane Partners, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Axtria, Tiger Analytics, Wipro, IBM, IDFC First and Tata Power.

In a first several new corporations participated in the campus placement drive which included McKinsey, Crompton, EPIKInDiFi, Facebook, Cogoport, Media.net, Loadshare and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top 25% of the students have secured an average compensation of Rs 23.2 LPA and top 50% and Rs 20.8 LPA.

"VGSOM was able to defy the current economic slowdown due to the School's unique pedagogy, calibre of students and focus on learning outside classroom. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our cherished corporate partners and alumni whose trust and unreserved support ensured a successful placement drive at the campus," said the Dean of Vinod Gupta School of Management, Prof. Prabina Rajib.

The School has recently tied up with Singapore Management University (SMU) to develop a broader view of management studies with constant upskilling through projects with companies like Lendingkart, GSK, Citibank, and DBS.

As part of this experiential learning program, a group of participating students also secured runner up position in a portfolio simulation competition organized jointly by SMU and Stocktrak.

