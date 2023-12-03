IIT Kharagpur Bags Over 700 Placement Offers On Day 1, 6 Above Rs 1 Crore

IIT Kharagpur Placement 2023-24: The interviews are being held by firms in hybrid mode.

Over 700 placement offers, including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), were witnessed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on the first day of the placement session in 2023, the institute said in a statement. More than 19 international offers were received by students, with six of them being offered packages exceeding Rs 1 crore on the first day of the placement drive.

"Over 61 companies offered various roles to our students, primarily in software, analytics, finance-banking, consulting, and core engineering. This includes Pre-placement offers from Apple, Arthur D Little, Da Vinci, Capital One, DE Shaw, EXL Services, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, McKinsey, Quantbox, Databricks, Square point, TSM, Palo Alto, and many more," the statement mentioned on Saturday.

The interviews are being held by firms in hybrid mode, with a significant number of companies physically present as well, said the institute's spokesperson.

"Reaching out to many new companies with a proper strategy has played a crucial role in overcoming the lean period in the market and upholding the institute's legacy in this placement process," said professor Rajib Maity, chairperson of the Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur.

The CDC is hosting the "Academia Industry Conclave (AIC) 2023" for the first time this year, aiming to bridge the gap between these two spheres.

"The central idea is to provide a platform for the departments/centres/schools to showcase their strengths and achievements in front of potential industry partners and recruiters," said Mr Maity.

Professor VK Tewari, IIT Kharagpur director, said, "Most of the prominent companies had already visited the campus for internships in August 2023 and have also registered their presence for this placement season. The graduating batch of 2023-24 has shown great enthusiasm and constructive confidence towards this placement drive, along with companies eager to tap into the talent pool of this Institute."

Concerning the state of the world economy, Mr Tewari said, "IIT Kharagpur stands tall with more than 700 offers on the first day of the placement drive, even though the current placement season is slow."