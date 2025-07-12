What Is 'Campus Mothers' Programme At IIT Kharagpur? Explained

In a unique step towards enhancing student well-being, IIT Kharagpur is planning to roll out a new initiative called Campus Mothers - a community-led support system aimed at helping students cope with emotional stress.

Women on Campus as Everyday Emotional Anchors

The programme, currently under consideration, seeks to involve women on campus - including faculty members and family members of staff - as everyday emotional anchors for students. These women, referred to as "campus mothers," will be trained to recognise signs of distress and provide informal, empathetic support through casual interactions such as conversations over tea or shared meals.

Creating Trust Outside Formal Counselling Spaces

The goal is to build trust and offer comfort in everyday settings - outside of formal counselling environments - creating a sense of home and community for students living away from their families. IIT Kharagpur officials clarified that this initiative is not meant to replace professional mental health services, but to complement them by adding a layer of emotional presence and human connection.

Student Welcome Committee and Digital Support Tools

The institute has formed a Student Welcome Committee to drive student engagement and support across departments and hostels. The committee is also working on introducing AI-based tools that will allow students to anonymously express emotions, report stress, and access early-stage help. These digital efforts will run alongside offline activities such as theatre, sports, and group discussions to foster emotional openness and peer bonding.

A Shift Towards Everyday Emotional Support

The Campus Mothers programme reflects a major shift in how educational institutions address student mental health - moving from crisis-based interventions to creating consistent, supportive touchpoints in daily campus life.