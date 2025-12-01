How IIT Kharagpur Shaped Google CEO Sundar Pichai Beyond Metallurgy

In the quiet corridors of IIT Kharagpur's Nehru Hall of Residence, there is a room that has become a symbol of possibility-Room B-308. This modest space once housed Sundar Pichai, now the CEO of Google and Alphabet, during his B.Tech days in metallurgical and materials engineering.

At the time, few would have imagined that a student from a branch considered low in the engineering pecking order would go on to lead one of the world's most influential technology companies.

Photo Credit: IIT Kharagpur

A Humble Beginning

Room B-308 is not luxurious. It is a typical IIT hostel room-functional and simple. A bed, a study table, a chair, and an almirah. Today, it is occupied by Harshit Raj, a final-year Chemical Engineering student. When asked about living in Sundar Pichai's old room, Harshit admits: "It used to feel quite normal, but today. I think it might change a bit."

This room, however, is more than bricks and mortar. It represents the formative years of a man who would redefine global technology leadership.

Metallurgy vs Computer Science: Breaking The Myth

In India's engineering hierarchy, Computer Science often sits at the top, while branches like metallurgical and materials engineering rank much lower in preference. Yet Sundar Pichai's story challenges this notion. His success underscores a powerful truth: it is not the branch you choose, but the life skills you acquire that shape your destiny. "Getting real world rounded experience and soft skills are equally important," said Pichai in an interaction with IIT students.

Pichai's years at IIT Kharagpur were not just about learning metallurgy. They were probably about resilience, adaptability, and curiosity-qualities that later helped him navigate the fast-changing world of technology. Pichai himself admits his scores in the first year at IIT were 'embarrassing' but he made up in the last three years.

Pichai says back in the 1980's, as a student, he had a lot of free time at IIT and one of his passing times was computer programming, especially with a computer language called FORTRAN. Pichai also admitted that the first computer he saw in life was actually at IIT and incidentally he also admitted the first flight he took in his life was when he went abroad to study after graduating from IIT.

The Making Of A Global Leader

After graduating from IIT Kharagpur, Pichai pursued higher studies at Stanford and Wharton, eventually joining Google in 2004. From working on the Google Toolbar to leading Chrome and Android, his rise was meteoric. In 2015, he became CEO of Google, and later Alphabet, steering the company through transformative innovations in AI and cloud computing.

But the seeds of this journey were sown in Nehru Hall, where he probably learned to live independently, collaborate with peers, and think beyond textbooks. Pichai said in a town hall interaction with students at IIT Kharagpur: "Real life is so different, follow your dreams, do what you enjoy and not what you are pressured into, life will play out as one himself shapes it."

A Room That Witnessed A Love Story

Room B-308 holds another piece of history-it was during his IIT days that Sundar Pichai met Anjali Pichai, his future wife who was his classmate. Their friendship blossomed on campus, adding a personal dimension to the legacy of this room. Speaking to students of IIT Kharagpur a while ago, Pichai recalled having stood outside Sister Nivedita Hall waiting for Anjali. For many students, this is a reminder that college life shapes not just careers but relationships that last a lifetime.

The Current Occupant's Dream

Harshit Raj, who now lives in B-308, has his own aspirations. Though enrolled in Chemical Engineering, he dreams of working in Artificial Intelligence, a field central to Google's future.

Photo Credit: Pallava Bagla

"When I first cleared JEE Advanced, I didn't know what my calling would be. But gradually, I thought AI would be the thing I am more inclined to," he says.

Harshit has not reached out to Sundar Pichai yet but hopes to do so someday. "I suppose this is one thing that I would certainly do in future," he adds.

Photo Credit: Pallava Bagla

Lessons For Every Student

The story of Room B-308 is a powerful lesson. Success often comes from exploring opportunities beyond your immediate academic field. Pichai himself admits "getting into an elite institution does not guarantee success."

As Sundar Pichai's journey shows, a student of metallurgy can lead a digital empire. The IIT experience-hostel life, friendships, and exposure-plays a crucial role in shaping leaders who think big.

A Symbol Of Possibility

Today, Room B-308 remains unchanged, yet it carries an aura of inspiration. Pichai himself said "the Nehru Hall looks exactly the same." For thousands of IIT aspirants and students, it stands as proof that greatness can emerge from the most ordinary spaces. In the words of Harshit: "Of course, that's the feeling everyone would want to experience at least once."

Photo Credit: Pallava Bagla

From metallurgy to managing Google, from a hostel room to Silicon Valley boardrooms-Sundar Pichai's story is a testament to the transformative power of Indian education and life skills.