JAC 12th Results For Arts Soon @ Jacresults.com; How To Check

JAC 12th results 2019 will be released on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Education | | Updated: May 21, 2019 14:20 IST
JAC 12th results 2019: Jharkhand Arts results will be released on jacresults.com


JAC results 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council will release JAC 12th Arts results today. An official confirmed to NDTV that the JAC results for the Arts stream students will be released on the official websites by 2.30 today. The results can be accessed from the official websites of the Council; jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC has already announced JAC 12th results for Science and Commerce students this month. The Council released JAC 10th results last week.

JAC 12th results 2019: How to check JAC 12th Arts results

JAC 12th Arts results will be released on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

Follow the steps given here to check your JAC 12th results for Arts:

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the JAC Arts results link
Step 3: Enter your exam details on the space given there
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Check your JAC 12th results from next page

This year 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students have passed. The overall pass percentage is 70.77 per cent which is a huge improvement form last year when the pass per cent was 59.48 per cent.

JAC 12th results 2019: Where to check

The JAC results will be released on following websites:
jacresults.com,

jac.nic.in, and

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the data released by JAC, 57 per cent has qualified for higher education in Intermediate Science and 70.44 per cent cleared their Commerce examination. In Science stream, 94,326 students had registered for JAC Intermediate Science stream while 35,052 had registered for Commerce stream. 

