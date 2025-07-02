Jharkhand Class 11 Annual Exam 2025 Results Out, Over 98% Students Pass

JAC Class 11 Results 2025 OUT: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has declared the results of the Class 11 annual examination 2025. Students can now access their scorecards on the official portal — jacresults.com. This year's results reflect a strong academic performance, with an overall promotion rate of 98.71%.

Out of 3,49,476 students who appeared for the exam, 3,44,987 have been promoted to Class 12. The data reveals that female students slightly outperformed their male counterparts. While 1,81,974 of the 1,84,190 girls who took the exam were promoted (98.79%), 1,63,013 of the 1,65,286 boys also cleared the exams (98.62%).

A total of 3,57,995 students got enrolled in Class 11 this year. Additionally, the council recorded 3,848 students in the "current" category and 8,519 in the "previous" category.

The JAC has also released the results for the Model School Entrance Examination 2025 and the Intermediate Vocational Course Examination 2025 on the same day. School principals have been given access to download the Class 11 tabulation registers for record updates and verification.

How To check JAC Class 11 Results 2025: