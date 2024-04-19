JAC Class 10 Results: Jharkhand Board Announces Results For Class 10 Exams

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has announced the results of the class 10 exams today. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website https://www.jacresults.com/

They will be required to enter their roll number to check the results.

The results available online is provisional and students can collect the original marksheet from their schools once they are released. Candidates must ensure the accuracy of their details given in Jharkhand matric result 2024. Students will be required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall to qualify the exam.

The pass percentage for the JAC matric exam recorded this year is 90.39 per cent. With 99.2 per cent Jyotsana Jyoti has bagged the first rank in the exam.

With 94 per cent, Jamshedpur district has achieved the highest pass percentage of students while Deoghar has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 84 per cent.

The exams were held from February 6 to February 26. Over 4.2 lakh students appeared for the JAC matric board exam this year. The exams were held in 1,238 centres across the state.

In 2023, JAC class 10 board exam, around 95.38 per cent students qualified the exam. Out of them 66.23 per cent achieved first division, 31.05 per cent second division and 2.37 per cent third division. A total of 4,33,718 students had registered for the exam and out of which 4,27,294 students appeared for the exam.