Joint Admission Committee Seat Allotment Result Released For Round 1, Details Here

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment 2025: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi, has released the seat allotment result of first round today, June 9, 2025. Candidates who applied for the admission can download their results on the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Joint Admission Committee (JAC) conducts counselling and facilitates admission to undergraduate programs such as BTech and BArch in various government universities in Delhi.

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment 2025: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on " Seat Allotment Result of First Round of JAC Delhi Counselling 2025".

You will be redirected to a new page.

Select the counselling type, enter your application number and password.

Click on "Sign In" button.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment 2025: Admission To Various Universities

JAC Delhi facilitates admission process for various universities including:

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

The round 2 registration process and choice filling for students who failed to register in the first round will be held from 10 AM to 10:30 AM on June 19, 2025.