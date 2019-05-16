Jharkhand Academic Council Announces 10th Result; 70.77 Per Cent Pass

JAC 10th result announced today, pass percentage has increased

JAC 10th Result 2019: 70.77 per cent students passed in class 10 board exams in Jharkhand. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced class 10 results today around 1:30 pm. The JAC 10th result was announced by Council Hairperson Dr. Arvind Singh. The JAC 10th result is now available on the Council's official website. This year 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students have passed. The overall pass percentage is 70.77 per cent which is a huge improvement form last year when the pass per cent was 59.48 per cent.

JAC 10th Result Now Available On Website

This year, 2,12,410 boys appeared for 10th board exam out of which 72.99 per cent have passed. The number of girls appearing for 10th board was slightly higher than boys at 2,25,846. However, pass per cent among girls is lesser than boys at 68.67 per cent.

JAC 10th Result 2019 Released; Check Direct Links here

There were 2,29,130 students in the general category out of which 70.69 per cent have passed. In the scheduled caste category, 27,333 students appeared and 67.81 per cent have passed. In Scheduled Tribe category, 64,916 students appeared and 66.18 per cent passed and in Backward Classes category, 85,323 students appeared and 74.42 per cent passed.

Among the districts, Palamu is at top with 79.74 per cent pass percentage, Giridih is at second spot with 79.17 per cent pass percentage, and Hazaribagh is at third place with 77.54 per cent pass percentage. The district to record lowest pass percentage is Jamtara with52.54 per cent pass percentage.

The JAC 12th results for Science and Commerce students were announced two days ago.

JAC 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

JAC 10th Result 2019: Released @ jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 10th result will be available on the board's official website and students will be able to check their Jharkhand 10th result by following steps given below:

In 2018, JAC 10th result was announced on June 12. More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the 10th exam out of which 59.48 per cent students passed. Pass percent recorded for boys was 61.79 per cent and for girls was 57.29 per cent.

