Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Result Released On Website

JAC 10th result now available on the website jacresults.com

JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced 10th results today. JAC 10th result was announced by JAC Chairman Dr. Arvind Singh in a press conference which was held in Ranchi. At the press conference, Mr. Singh informed that this year class 10 students in Jharkhand have performed well and better than last year. In comparison to the pass per cent recorded last year, 59.48 per cent, this year 70.77 per cent passed in the 10th board examinations held by the council.

The JAC 10th result was announced around 1:30 pm after which it was supposed to be released on the Council's website; however the result was not immediately available on the website.

The JAC 10th result link is now available on the Council website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. On the home page of the website, students would find a link for Secondary and Intermediate exam results 2019. The link will then redirect to result page from where students can check their JAC 10th result.

JAC 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to JAC website.

Step two: Click on the result link for secondary and intermediate result link.

Step three: Click on the link 'Results of Annual Secondary Examination 2019'.

Step four: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

​JAC 10th Result 2019: Direct Link To Check Result Here

The number of girls appearing in the exam was higher this year but in terms of pass per cent, pass percentage among boys is higher than girls. 72.99 per cent boys have passed and 68.67 per cent girls have passed.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.