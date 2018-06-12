JAC To Announce Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018 Today At 4 pm: Live Update JAC 10th result 2018 will be declared today. This year a total of 431,734 candidates registered for the matric exams in the State. The exam was held at 954 exam centres statewide till March 21, 2018.

Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC will declare the class 10th results today. The JAC 10th result will be available on the Council's official web portal jac.nic.in jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. JAC chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh has confirmed the result time to Hindustan Times. "After the formal announcement, the results will also be uploaded on JAC's website," he told the daily. This year a total of 431,734 candidates registered for the matric exams in the State. The exam was held at 954 exam centres statewide till March 21, 2018. Students should note that another official result hosting portal of Jharkhand, jharresults.nic.in, has not been updated since 2016. The JAC results can also be accessed from third party private websites like examresutls.net and indiaresults.com. In the 12th result declared recently, 48.34% students have cleared the exam in Science stream, 67.49% students have cleared the exam in Commerce stream.