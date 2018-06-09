Update On Jharkhand Matric Result 2018 Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had declared the class 12th science and commerce result earlier on June 7, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jharkhand Matric Result 2018 Update New Delhi: While there are speculations that the Jharkhand matric result 2018 will be announced on June 9/ 10, no official confirmation is available yet. th result declared recently, 48.34% students have cleared the exam in Science stream, 67.49% students have cleared the exam in Commerce stream.



Students would need their examination roll number to check their results. The results have been delayed this year on account of the examinations being conducted later than the usual schedule.



How to check Jharkhand Matric Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official results website for Jharkhand examinations: www.jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com



Step two: Click on the respective result link.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on third party result hosting websites.



