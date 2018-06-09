Update On Jharkhand Matric Result 2018

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had declared the class 12th science and commerce result earlier on June 7, 2018.

Education | | Updated: June 09, 2018 10:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Update On Jharkhand Matric Result 2018

Jharkhand Matric Result 2018 Update

New Delhi:  While there are speculations that the Jharkhand matric result 2018 will be announced on June 9/ 10, no official confirmation is available yet. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had declared the class 12th science and commerce result earlier on June 7, 2018. The matric result will be available at jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC results can also be accessed from third party private websites like examresutls.net and indiaresults.com. In the 12th result declared recently, 48.34% students have cleared the exam in Science stream, 67.49% students have cleared the exam in Commerce stream.

Students would need their examination roll number to check their results. The results have been delayed this year on account of the examinations being conducted later than the usual schedule. 

How to check Jharkhand Matric Result 2018?

Step one: Go to official results website for Jharkhand examinations: www.jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

Step two: Click on the respective result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Comments
Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on third party result hosting websites.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

jharkhand

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................