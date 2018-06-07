JAC 12th Result For Science, Commerce Announced @ Jac.nic.in, Jac.Jharkhand.Gov.In; Check Now

Palamu district recorded highest pass percentage of 65.17% in science stream.
The JAC results can also be accessed from third party private websites like examresutls.net and indiaresults.com.
JAC Results 2018 Data
Science
Out of the total 93, 781 registered 92,405 candidates have appeared
First division: 16,618
Second division: 26,337
Third division: 1711
Pass percentage: 48.34%
Commerce
Out of total 40,925 registered 40,244 candidates had appeared
First division: 6,127
Second division: 18,266
Third division: 2,770
Pass percentage: 67.49%
JAC 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check
Candidates who have appeared for the JAC 12th results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1 : Visit any of the official results website for Jharkhand examinations:
Step 2 : Click on the respective result link.
Step 3 : Enter the required details.
Step 5 : Submit and view your result.
Sometimes, the results websites may not respond on the initial period right after the results declaration, so that, it is advised to have patience. The students may access the results from third party websites like, indiaresutls and examresults.
Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB declared the Intermediate or Class 12 results for all streams - vocational, science, commerce and arts - streams yesterday.
