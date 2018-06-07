JAC 12th Result For Science, Commerce Announced @ Jac.nic.in, Jac.Jharkhand.Gov.In; Check Now

The JAC 12th results 2018 can be accessed from jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Education | | Updated: June 07, 2018 14:13 IST
JAC Result 2018:Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC has announced the JAC Science and Commerce results today on the official websites of the commission. The JAC results 2018 can be accessed from jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to reports, in the JAC results declared today, 16618 and 26337 candidates have secured first division and second division, respectively for science stream. 48.34% students have cleared the exam in science stream in Jharkhand Board 12th results. Reports have also said that 6127, 18267 students have secured first division and second division, respectively for commerce stream. 67.49% students have cleared the exam in commerce stream of JAC results 2018.

Palamu district recorded highest pass percentage of 65.17% in science stream.

The JAC results can also be accessed from third party private websites like examresutls.net and indiaresults.com.

JAC Results 2018 Data

Science

Out of the total 93, 781 registered 92,405 candidates have appeared
First division: 16,618
Second division: 26,337
Third division: 1711
Pass percentage: 48.34%

Commerce

Out of total 40,925 registered 40,244 candidates had appeared
First division: 6,127
Second division: 18,266
Third division: 2,770
Pass percentage: 67.49%
 

JAC 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check

Candidates who have appeared for the JAC 12th results may follow these steps to check their results: 

Step 1 : Visit any of the official results website for Jharkhand examinations: 

Step 2 : Click on the respective result link.

Step 3 : Enter the required details. 

Step 5 : Submit and view your result. 

Sometimes, the results websites may not respond on the initial period right after the results declaration, so that, it is advised to have patience. The students may access the results from third party websites like, indiaresutls and examresults.

Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB declared the Intermediate or Class 12 results for all streams - vocational, science, commerce and arts - streams yesterday.

Click here for more Education News
 

