Woman Accuses Blinkit Delivery Driver Of Touching Her Inappropriately, Mumbai Police Reacts

A woman has sparked discussion on social media after accusing a Blinkit delivery driver of touching her inappropriately. She shared a video on X, claiming the driver touched her chest while handing over a parcel. In another tweet, she claimed that she had to place the parcel in front of her to prevent further unwanted contact. The video shows the agent, wearing Blinkit's yellow uniform, handing over a parcel and taking payment. As he returns the change, he appears to touch the woman's chest, prompting her to quickly move the package in front of her.

The woman also expressed frustration with Blinkit's initial response, claiming it was inadequate.

"This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit ...is women safety a joke in India?" the woman wrote on X along with the video.

The woman further claimed that Blinkit only took action against the delivery driver after she provided proof of the incident. Blinkit initially dismissed her verbal complaint, opting for a mere warning and sensitivity training. However, after she furnished the video proof, the company terminated the driver's contract and barred him from the platform.

"Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We're truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support," Blinkit's response read.

Mumbai police also reacted to her tweet and wrote, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."

Reactions on X were mixed, with most users backing the woman and calling for action against the Blinkit delivery driver. However, some users suggested the touch might have been accidental, sparking debate.

One user wrote, "Yes, it can be clearly seen he deliberately brought his hand close to your upper body and touched you inappropriately. You flinching can be seen. You're lucky or well prepared camera wise .. without this recording it would be hard to pin his crime. Take it up strongly."

Another commented, "It's clearly evident, he didnt do it intentionally, You handed over the money on his right hand and the guy had Delivery on left! You are seeking attention! Simple."

A third added, "It's evident that this guy's actions were deliberate and not accidental. It's highly inappropriate and violation of personal space and safety."