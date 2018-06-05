JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand Board 12th Result Likely By June 7, 10th By June 9

The board is expected to release the result on the official Jharkhand exam results website: www.jharresults.nic.in.
Students would need their examination roll number to check their results. The results have been delayed this year on account of the examinations being conducted later than the usual schedule.
The commission will release the result for Inter Science and Commerce results first. The result for Inter Arts stream is likely to be announced in the third week of June.
The Council will wrap up result declaration for Intermediate and Matric exams by June 9, 2018.
How to check Jharkhand Board Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official results website for Jharkhand examinations: www.jharresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the respective result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on third party result hosting websites.
