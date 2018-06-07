Jharkhand Class 12th Science, Commerce Result Today: Live Update

JAC 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check
Jharkhand 12th Result 2018: Live Updates
June 7, 11.10 am: The official website of the Council and the result portals are not responding, right now.
June 7, 10.59 am: Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 science stream was 52.35%; it was 60.09 per cent for commerce stream.
June 7, 10.40 am: This year, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate exam.
June 7, 10.35 am: JAC Chairman Arvind Singh has confirmed about the Jharkhand 12th result date and time to the Times of India.
June 7, 10.33 am: This is the first time, the Council had conducted the examination formalities, online.
June 7, 10.15 am: Apart from official result hosting portal, JAC 12th result will also be available on alternate portals like indiaresults.com.
June 7, 10.00 am: The Council will wrap up result declaration for Intermediate and Matric exams by June 9, 2018.
June 7, 9.30 am: As per sources, JAC has completed the re-totaling process for the top 10-20 students.
June 7, 9.00 am: In 2017, the board results in Jharkhand were announced on May 30.
June 7, 8.30 am: JAC will release the result for Inter Science and Commerce results first. The result for Inter Arts stream is likely to be announced in the third week of June.
June 7, 8.00 am: Jharkhand 12th result will be released today for science and commerce stream.
