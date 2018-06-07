Jharkhand Class 12th Science, Commerce Result Today: Live Update

Jharkhand 12th result 2018 is expected today at 12 pm. Candidates can check it at jac.nic.in, jharesults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: June 07, 2018 11:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jharkhand Class 12th Science, Commerce Result Today: Live Update

JAC 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce: Live Update

New Delhi:  JAC 12th result is expected today at 12 pm. The result will be announced for Science and Commerce stream only. As per the latest reports, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12 result for science and commerce stream today. The JAC result date was not confirmed until yesterday. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the same at the official website of the Council at jac.nic.in. JAC 12th result 2018 will also be available at jharesults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students should keep their admit card in hand in order to log in to the result portal with ease. Jharkhand board result 2018 will also be released at results.nic.in.

JAC 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check



Jharkhand 12th Result 2018: Live Updates


June 7, 11.10 am: The official website of the Council and the result portals are not responding, right now.

June 7, 10.59 am: Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 science stream was 52.35%; it was 60.09 per cent for commerce stream.

June 7, 10.40 am: This year, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate exam.

June 7, 10.35 am: JAC Chairman Arvind Singh has confirmed about the Jharkhand 12th result date and time to the Times of India.

June 7, 10.33 am: This is the first time, the Council had conducted the examination formalities, online.

June 7, 10.15 am: Apart from official result hosting portal, JAC 12th result will also be available on alternate portals like indiaresults.com.

June 7, 10.00 am: The Council will wrap up result declaration for Intermediate and Matric exams by June 9, 2018.

June 7, 9.30 am: As per sources, JAC has completed the re-totaling process for the top 10-20 students.

June 7, 9.00 am: In 2017, the board results in Jharkhand were announced on May 30

June 7, 8.30 am: JAC will release the result for Inter Science and Commerce results first. The result for Inter Arts stream is likely to be announced in the third week of June.

Comments
June 7, 8.00 am: Jharkhand 12th result will be released today for science and commerce stream.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JharkhandJAC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffers

................................ Advertisement ................................