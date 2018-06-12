JAC 10th Result 2018: Jharkhand Board To Announce Matric Result Today At Jacresults.com JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the result for class 10 board examination today at jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the result for class 10 students today . The result will be released on the Council's official website. More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the state board matric examinations in Jharkhand. The results, this year, have been delayed in comparison to last year's schedule as the exams were conducted later than the usual schedule.The result will be released on the council's website and other third party result hosting websites. Students must keep in mind that the official result portal for Jharkhand state examinations (jharresults.nic.in) has not been updated since 2016 and hence students may hit a dead-end if trying to check results from the website.According to an official from the council, the result will be released at 4 pm.The council has already released the result for intermediate examination for Science and Commerce streams on June 7. The council is yet to announce the result declaration date for Arts stream as the evaluation process for Arts stream answer sheets are still going on.In the Intermediate results which were released last week, 48.34% students cleared the exam in Science stream and 67.49% students cleared the exam in Commerce stream. With the declaration of the matric results, the admission process to junior college will begin in the state.Click here for more Education News