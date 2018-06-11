JAC Matric Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed; Check Here

Apart from the official websites, the JAC matric results will be released on third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
According to JAC chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh, the council is all prepared to declare the results of matriculation at 4pm on Tuesday.
"After the formal announcement, the results will also be uploaded on JAC's website," Mr. Singh told Hindustan Times.
Sources in the council also Hindustan Times that the announcement of board results were delayed as the evaluation procedure of the JAC matric exam papers took some time.
431,734 candidates registered for the he matric exams this year in 954 examination centres across Jharkhand and the JAC matric examinations were concluded on March 21.
JAC intermediate or Class 12 science and commerce streams' results were declared on June 7 and JAC arts stream results are yet to be published.
In the 12th result declared recently, 48.34% students have cleared the exam in Science stream, 67.49% students have cleared the exam in Commerce stream.
Comments"The evaluation process of intermediate (arts) is still going on. Therefore, no date of results can be given right now," the JAC vice-chairperson Phool Singh told Hindustan Times.
