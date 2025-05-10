Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results To Be Announced Soon, Direct Link Here

JAC Results 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examination results soon. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the exams.

JAC Results 2025: Steps To Download Result

Step 1. Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the 'JAC Class 10 Result 2025' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2025' link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and roll code

Step 4. Submit the information to view your result

Step 5. Download and save the mark sheet for future use

Steps To Download Result On NDTV

Students can also check their JAC 10th and 12th results on the NDTV results page:

Step 1. Go to NDTV's result portal.

Step 2. Choose Class 10 or Class 12 result.

Step 3. Enter your credentials (roll number, roll code).

Step 4. Click 'Submit' to view your result.

Results can also be checked via SMS by sending "Result JAC10 <roll number>" or "Result JAC12 <roll number>" to 56263.

Students who do not pass the main exams will be able to apply for supplementary exams, tentatively scheduled for June. Those wishing to request a revaluation of their answer sheets may do so shortly after the results are announced.

JAC Result 2025

Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 90.39%, with top scorers including Jyotsana Jyoti (99.2%), Sana Sanjori (98.6%), and Karishma Kumari & Srishti Soumya (98.4%).

For Class 12, the pass percentages for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were 72.7%, 90.60%, and 93.7%, respectively.

However, original mark sheets will be distributed by schools after the online results are declared. Compartment exams are expected in June 2025 for students who fail in one or two subjects.