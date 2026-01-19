Jharkhand JAC Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Released, Download Here

JAC Board Exams Admit Card 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board 2026 examinations. The respective school authorities can now download the admit cards using the school ID and password on the official website jacexamportal.in.

The Class 10 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to February 17, 2026 in morning shift (9:45 am to 1 pm), while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 3 to February 23, 2026, in the afternoon shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm).

Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Exams: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website jacexamportal.in.

On the homepage, click on "Download admit card Secondary Exam-2026" to download Class 12 admit card or "Download admit card Intermediate exam 2026" to download Class 10 board examination admit card.

Enter your school ID and password.

The admit card (s) will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Admit Card Download Link For Class 10

Admit Card Download Link For Class 12

The practical and viva exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be organised from February 24 to March 7, 2026.

Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Admit Card Details

The admit card wil include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number,

Photograph

Parent or guardian's name

Exam date and time

Subject name

Exam centre details

Centre address

Exam instructions.

JAC Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table Download Link