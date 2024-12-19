Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025 Datesheet Out, Details Here

Jharkhand Board Exams 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2025. Students registered for the exams can access the schedule by visiting the official website. The examinations for both classes will commence on February 11 and conclude on March 3, 2025. The Class 10 examination will begin with IIT and other vocational subjects, while the Class 12 examination will start with vocational subjects. Each session of the board exams will have a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025: Detailed Dateheet

11.02.2025 (Tuesday)

Class 10: IIT & Other Vocational Subjects (9.45am to 12.35pm)

Class 12: Vocational Subjects (IA, ISc, & ICom)

13.02.2025 (Thursday)

Class 10: Commerce/Home Science

Class 12: Compulsory Core Language - IA: Hindi 'A' & English 'A'; ICom

14.02.2025 (Friday)

Class 10: Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri/Panch Pargania

Class 12: Compulsory Core Language - ISc & IA: Hindi 'A' & English 'A'; Music (IA)

15.02.2025 (Saturday)

Class 10: Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundari/Santhali/Oraon

Class 12: Elective Language (Compulsory) - IA; Additional Language (ISc & ICom)

17.02.2025 (Monday)

Class 10: Urdu/Bengali/Oriya

Class 12: Compulsory Core Language - IA, ISc, & ICom: Hindi 'B' + Matribhasha

18.02.2025 (Tuesday)

Class 10: Hindi (Course A & Course B)

Class 12: Economics (ISc & ICom); Anthropology (IA)

19.02.2025 (Wednesday)

Class 10: Music

Class 12: Mathematics/Statistics (IA, ISc, & ICom)

20.02.2025 (Thursday)

Class 10: Science

Class 12: Economics (IA); Accountancy (ICom)

Session Timings: