India's "Resilience" Message As US Issues Notice On Additional 25% Tariffs

The Donald Trump administration in the United States has officially issued a notice regarding the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, with the punitive duties set to kick in at 12:01 am (EST) on August 27. The notice, issued by the Department of Homeland Security, stated the new levies were in response to "threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation," and India was being targeted as part of that policy.

"The duties set out in the Annex to this document are effective with respect to products of India that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025," it read.

Trump's Tariffs

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty, for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India's Message

Two days before punitive US tariffs kick in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Aug 26) said that India would withstand the economic pressure as it continues to strengthen its resilience.

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it," he said at a public rally in Ahmedabad's Nikol area. The Prime Minister stressed that his government will never let harm come to small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers.

In a veiled dig at US tariffs, PM Modi said, "Aaj duniya me arthik swarth wali rajniti (hai), sab koi apna karne me lage hain. Usse hum bhali bhanti dekh rahe hain (Today in this world, there is politics of economic self-interest, everyone looks out for themselves. We are witnessing this)."

"From the soil of Ahmedabad, I wish to tell you, promise you from the land of Gandhi, that the interests of small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, farmers and livestock rearers are of utmost priority for Modi... Dabav kitna hi kyun na aaye, hum jhelne ki apni takat badhate jayenge (No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it)," he added.