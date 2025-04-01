CBSE Class 12 History Exam Had Moderate Difficulty Level, Says Teacher

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 History exam today, April 1, 2025. The exam began at 10.30 am and concluded around 1.30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. Around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are appearing for the board exams this year.



As per Chinmaya Chauhan, PGT - History, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, the Class 12 History board exam was a mix of easy and moderately difficult questions.



"Many questions were along expected lines. There were several application-based questions. The section on source-based questions included questions that required students to have an in-depth understanding of the concepts and were a little time-consuming. Students who studied regularly throughout the year, read the NCERT textbooks thoroughly and insisted on conceptual clarity, are sure to come out with flying colours," she added.



"The Class 12 History paper was as per the syllabus and blueprint, all the important topics were covered in the paper. The paper had a moderate difficulty level," said Dr Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT- History, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr.



"The paper included different types of multiple-choice questions like Assertion and Reason, Identification, Match the Column, Odd One Out, and competency-based questions, giving a well-rounded test of knowledge and understanding to the students."

