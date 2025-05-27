Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2025 Declared, Check Direct Link Here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 10 annual exam result for 2025. The results were announced through a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. However, students will have to wait till 12.30PM to check the results online on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. An impressive 91.71 per cent of students have passed, marking a 1.31 per cent increase from last year's pass percentage of 90.39 per cent. More than two lakh students (2.21 lakh to be exact) have got the first division, while 1.57 lakh have secured second division. As per JAC's official statistics, 17,521 students have got the third division.

The JAC Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 3, 2025, with practical examinations held between March 4 and March 20. Out of the total of 4.33 lakh students, 4.31 lakh appeared for the board exam.

Kodarma district emerged as the top performer in the state, showcasing exceptional academic results.

How to Check Your Result

Students can access their results through the following official platforms:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

DigiLocker

Steps To Download Your Digital Marksheet:

Visit any of the official websites listed above.

Click on the link titled "Class 10 (Matric) Examination Result 2025."

Enter your roll number and roll code as mentioned on your admit card.

Click on "Submit" to view your result.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Alternative Methods to Access Results

In case of high traffic on official websites, students can also check their results via:

DigiLocker: Accessible through the DigiLocker app or website.

SMS: Send an SMS in the prescribed format to the designated number provided by JAC.

Next Steps for Students

Original Marksheet Collection: While digital marksheets are available online, students should collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools once they are distributed.

Re-evaluation Process: Students unsatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation. Detailed guidelines and application procedures will be available on the official JAC website.

Compartment Exams: For those who did not pass in one or two subjects, JAC will announce the schedule and application process for compartment exams shortly.

JAC 10th Exam 2025: Retest

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had conducted re-examinations for the Class 10 Science and Hindi papers after they were cancelled due to reports of paper leaks. The leaked question papers had gone viral on social media. Investigations later confirmed that the leaked papers matched the original exam questions, prompting the cancellation.

The original Hindi exam was held on February 18, and the Science exam on February 20. The retests were conducted later to ensure fairness and uphold the integrity of the exams.