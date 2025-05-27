JAC Board Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the Jharkhand Board Matric results today. According to the official schedule, the results will be announced through a press conference at 11.30AM at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in - starting 12.30 PM.
The exams were conducted between February 11 and March 9, with practicals taking place from March 4 to March 20. In 2024, a total of 90.39% of students passed the JAC Class 10 exam. Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 91%, compared to 89.7% among boys.
JAC 10th Exam 2025: Retest
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had conducted re-examinations for the Class 10 Science and Hindi papers after they were cancelled due to reports of paper leaks. The leaked question papers had gone viral on social media. Investigations later confirmed that the leaked papers matched the original exam questions, prompting the cancellation.
The original Hindi exam was held on February 18, and the Science exam on February 20. The retests were conducted later to ensure fairness and uphold the integrity of the exams.
JAC Board Result 2025: How To Check Result
- Visit the official result websites - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled "JAC Class 10 Result 2025" or "Matric Result 2025."
- Enter your roll number and roll code as mentioned on your admit card.
- Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button to proceed.
- Your scorecard, including subject-wise marks and overall grade, will appear on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
