JAC 10th Results 2019 Out; Direct Link Here

JAC 10th results 2019: JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council has announced JAC class 10 results or JAC matric results for the exams held recently for academic year 2018-19. The JAC 10th result 2019 has also been published on the Council's official website: jacresults.com. Links for the JAC 10th results will be available on official websites of the Council, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can check their result from the board's official website when it is released for the stakeholders. Earlier and official had confirmed to NDTV that the JAC 10th result will be released today. This year 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam and 70.77 per cent students have passed. The JAC 12th results for Science and Commerce students were announced on May 14.

Apart from the official websites, the JAC 10th results are also expected on private portals.

According to the Council officials, 2,12,410 boys appeared for JAC 10th board exam out of which 72.99 % have passed in academic year 2018-2019. The number of girls appearing for 10th board was slightly higher than boys at 2,25,846. However, this year, pass per cent among girls is lesser than boys at 68.67 %.

JAC 10th Result 2019: Direct Link

Here is the direct link for JAC 10th result 2019:

In general category, there were 2,29,130 students out of which 70.69 per cent have passed.

In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 27,333 candidates appeared and 67.81 % have passed. In Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 64,916 students appeared and 66.18 % passed and in Backward Classes category, 85,323 candidates appeared and 74.42 % passed.

Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the Secondary (Class 10 or Matric) and Higher Secondary (Class 12 or Intermediate) examinations for more than 6 lakh students annually.

JAC 10th Result 2019: How to check

JAC 10th result available on the board's official website and students will be able to check their Jharkhand 10th result by following steps given below:

Step one: Visit the direct link provided above.

Step two: On the next page open, click on the JAC 10th result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2018, JAC 10th result was announced on June 12. More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the 10th exam out of which 59.48 per cent students passed. Pass percent recorded for boys was 61.79 per cent and for girls was 57.29 per cent.

