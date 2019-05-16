Jharkhand 10th Result 2019 Expected Soon

JAC 10th result may be released soon

JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may release class 10th result today. According to an official, Council is preparing the result and may release the result today. The speculation around JAC 10th result has been rife past couple of days with some media houses reporting that the JAC 10th result was due yesterday. We also detected some changes on the official JAC website; however no update on JAC 10th result has been released on the website yet.

JAC 12th result for Science and Commerce also came as a surprise with no prior announcement from the board's side. For 10th too, students need to be alert because it is unlikely that the board will make a prior announcement.

JAC 12th result for Science and Commerce streams was May 14. The pass per cent for Science stream students was 57 per cent and for Commerce stream students, it was 70.44 per cent.

JAC 10th results, when announced, will be available on the council's official websites - jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

In 2018, JAC 10th result was announced on June 12. More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the 10th exam out of which 59.48 per cent students passed. Pass percent recorded for boys was 61.79 per cent and for girls was 57.29 per cent.

Last year, the results were announced in a press conference first and then uploaded on the official website, which does not seem to be the case this year.

The council is yet to make an announcement on JAC 12th result for Arts stream students.

