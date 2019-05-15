Jharkhand Class 10th Result Not Today: JAC Official

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result Date Update

Quashing media reports on Jharkhand class 10 result, the academic council confirmed it to NDTV that the results are not coming today. Searches for Jharkhand class 10 result have increased ever since the 12th results were declared by the council. As of now the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the 12th class results for science and commerce stream. 57 per cent has qualified for higher education in Intermediate Science and 70.44 per cent cleared their Commerce examination. In Science stream, 94,326 students had registered for JAC Intermediate Science stream while 35,052 had registered for Commerce stream.

Jharkhand class 10 result portals: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Last year the council had declared the class 10 result on June 12. A total of 431,734 candidates had appeared for the exam last year among which 2,54,830 had qualified for higher education. The overall performance was 59.48% pass. Out of 2,08,701 boys who had appeared for the exam 61.79% cleared the exam. The pass percentage among girls was 57.29%.

JAC class 12 arts result is also awaited.

