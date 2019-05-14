JAC Result 2019 Expected Soon; Details Here

JAC results 2019 will be released on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC results 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC, the official body mandated to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the state is expected to release the results soon. According to a source close to the JAC, the JAC 10th result and JAC 12th results are expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, the Council has made updates in the official websites of the council. The results are expected to be released on websites: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Recently, the Council had released JAC Class 8 and Class 9 results.

JAC result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JAC results 2019:

Step one: Visit any of the official JAC website, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details

Step four: Click submit and check your results.

JAC result 2019: Where to check

The JAC results for both Class 10 and Class 12 students will be released on following websites:

jacresults.com,

jac.nic.in, and

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

