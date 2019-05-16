JAC 10th Results Published; Here's How To Check

JAC 10th results 2019: Result out @ jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 10th results 2019: Jharkhand Academic Councilor JAC headquartered in Ranchi, the official organisation which conducts the Secondary and Higher Secondary examination for class 10 and class 12 students, has announced the results of annual secondary examination or JAC 10th results 2019. The JAC results for class 10 students have been announced on the official websites, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the JAC council, 4,39,892 candidates had appeared in JAC 10th board exam for which the Jharkhand Board results released today and 70.77 per cent students have qualified for higher education. The Council released the JAC 12th results for Science and Commerce students on May 14.

According to the data released by the Council officials, 2,12,410 boys appeared for JAC 10th board exam out of which 72.99 per cent qualified for higher education. The number of girls appearing for 10th board was slightly higher than boys at 2,25,846 with a pass percentage of 68.67 %.

JAC 10th results 2019: How to check

If you are searching for the Jharkhand Board 10th results or JAC Matric results, you may follow the steps given here to download your results:

Step 1: Visit the official JAC 10th results website, jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2019 (published on 16-05-2019)"

Step 3: On next page open, enter your roll code and roll number

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your JAC 10th results from next page

The council is yet to announce the results date for JAC 12th Arts exams held recently.

Among the districts for which the JAC 10th results announced today, Palamu is at top with 79.74 per cent pass percentage, Giridih is at second spot with 79.17 per cent pass percentage, and Hazaribagh is at third place with 77.54 per cent pass percentage. The district to record lowest pass percentage is Jamtara with 52.54 per cent pass percentage.

