Jharkhand Academic Council To Announce Class 12 Arts Stream Result Shortly

JAC 12th result for arts stream students soon @ jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce class 12 Arts stream result today. An official from the Council confirmed that Arts stream result will be released today by 2:30 pm. The Council has already released the result for class 12 Science stream and Commerce stream students. The JAC 12th result for Science and Commerce stream was released on May 14, 2019. The result will reportedly be announced in a press conference and then be released on the council's official website.

JAC 12th result for Arts stream will be released on the following websites: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students will be able to check their result using their examination roll number.

In the JAC 12th result released for Science stream, 57 per cent students qualified for higher education. In the JAC 12th result for commerce stream, 70.44 per cent students passed. In Science stream, 94,326 students had registered for JAC Intermediate Science stream while 35,052 had registered for Commerce stream.

In Jharkhand, the number of students enrolled in Arts stream is more than the number of students enrolled in Science and Commerce stream combined.

The JAC 12th result for Arts stream will also be released on some private result websites like indiaresults.com, examresult.net etc. Students can check their result from these websites as well but are advised to cross-check their result from the official website later.

JAC has already released the result for class 8th, 9th and 10th result and is yet to announce a date for class 11 result.

