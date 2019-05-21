Jharkhand Class 12th Arts Results Today: Important Points For Students

JAC 12th Arts Result 2019 At Jacresults.com: Important Points For Students

Highlights Jharkhand class 12th arts result will be announced today. Students can check the result at jacresults.com, 2.30 pm onwards. Admission to undergraduate courses to commence soon.

"Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12th Arts result today by 2.30 pm," confirmed a Board official to NDTV. JAC Arts Result Direct Link. Meanwhile the Council has already declared results for class 12th science and class 12th commerce. Class 10th results have also been declared in the State in which 72.99% students have qualified. Jharkhand Academic Councilor JAC headquartered in Ranchi, the official organisation which conducts the Secondary and Higher Secondary examination for class 10 and class 12 students.

Students should check the Jharkhand class 12th arts result from the official website of the Council.

Soon after the declaration of class 12th arts result, official process for undergraduate admission will commence. Students can start applying for the courses based on the scores obtained by them. Colleges and universities, where admission is based on merit, will shortlist candidates on the basis of the scores and due process will be completed within June-July. Usually classes for undergraduate courses commence in August.

The JAC 12th result for Arts stream will also be released on some private result websites like indiaresults.com, examresult.net etc. Students can check their result from these websites as well but are advised to cross-check their result from the official website later.

The Council is yet to announce the class 11 result as well.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.